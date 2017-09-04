3.5 million motorists projected to travel PA Turnpike Labor Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.. -- The PA Turnpike Commission estimates that roughly 3.5 million motorists will travel on the turnpike from August 31 to September 5.

Officials say during that time, all lanes will be open and they will suspend scheduled maintenance and construction. They estimate the heaviest travel day will be September 1 with about 750,000 cars on the turnpike.

Following Labor Day weekend, turnpike officials say they will be removing the call boxes from the turnpike because people no longer use them. Instead, they are advising motorists to dial *11 or 911 for emergencies or assistance using their cell phones.