× Fire company in Mercersburg investigates damaged property incident at own station

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The M.M.P.W. Volunteer Fire Company is investigating an incident regarding damaged property.

According to a Facebook post issued by the fire company, property was damaged Monday at the station on North Main Street in Mercersburg.

The incident did not involve the public, the post states.

The post adds that the fire company’s emergency response was not affected.