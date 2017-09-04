Harry Connick, Jr. serenades displaced at Houston Convention Center

HOUSTON– Singer Harry Connick, Jr. spent Sunday at the Convention Center in Houston, passing out supplies and serenading those who had been displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Around the country, many churches prayed for those who lost loved ones during the storm and those who may have lost everything during a National Day of Prayer.

Relief efforts have picked up steam, with some of the largest fund coming via a fundraiser organized by Houston Texans’ player, J.J. Watt.

However, some are still under mandatory evacuation orders due to a controlled burn at a chemical plant, and have not begun relief efforts, according to CNN.