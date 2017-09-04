Jacobus street fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACOBUS, Pa. - Some people celebrated Labor Day at the 2017 Jacobus Car Cruz and Street Fair in York County. The event featured a car show at Jacobus Park and a street fair on Main Street with more than 80 vendors. All proceeds from the event go toward the Goodwill Fire Company. However, the president of the fire company says that's not the only reason the company hosts the event every year.

"We do it because all of us here that you see here today enjoy what we do," said Patty Shaeffer, Goodwill Fire Company President. "The public likes it and we enjoy what we do."

This is the 36th year for the event.