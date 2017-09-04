Juvenile facing charges after traffic stop in Steelton reveals heroin, marijuana and a handgun
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a juvenile in Steelton on Friday after a traffic stop revealed heroin, marijuana and a handgun.
On September 1, police arrested a juvenile after discovering the pictured items during a traffic stop on S. 4th Street.
The juvenile is facing charges of possession with the intent to deliver heroin, possession of marijuana, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
40.235368 -76.841361