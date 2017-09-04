× Middletown man drowns at Wildwood beach

WILDWOOD, NJ — A 35-year-old Middletown man died by drowning Sunday in the ocean at Leaming Avenue in Wildwood, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

The man’s name has not been release, pending the notification of his family.

According to the Press of Atlantic City’s online post, Wildwood Beach Patrol lifeguards entered the ocean at 12:50 p.m. to rescue several swimmers that were in distress. Once everyone returned to shore, it was discovered the Middletown man was still missing.

Police, fire and beach patrol units from Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, plus troopers from the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard conducted a search for the man. His body was discovered by surfers at the beach near Rambler Avenue in Wildwood Crest at about 2:50 p.m., the Press of Atlantic City report said.