Police arrest four after discovering drugs, guns at a home in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested three juveniles and a man on a variety of charges after executing a search on a home in Steelton.

On August 21, police executed a search of a residence in the 600 block of N. 2nd Street.

Police recovered a Glock 9mm, .380 handgun and a Tech 9 Uzi.

Officers arrested John Travis, 18, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested three juveniles for possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and persons not to possess a firearm charges.