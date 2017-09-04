× Police investigating fatal crash on Interstate 83 in Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD.– Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 83.

On September 4 around 1:00 a.m., Maryland State Police and EMS responded to a single vehicle crash call in the area of I-83 SB at Pimilico Road.

An investigation indicated that a red 2011 Dodge Challenger left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, Gregory Hill, Jr., 26, of Randallstown, Maryland was pronounced dead at the scene.

Any witnesses to this collision are asked to contact Senior Trooper Byrd #4828 of the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack.