× Quarterback Club of York to hold Labor Day 5K/10K

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– York will be hosting the Quarterback Club of York’s 5K/10K Run today.

The 5K Race will begin at 8:30 a.m. on N. Queen St. in front of PeoplesBankPark.

At the same time, the 10K race will begin in the first block of S. George St.

Runners from both races will merge together at North and George Streets and head north on George to Hamilton Ave.

The race will then head south on Beaver Street to Penn Park. Runners will then travel around the park and return north on Beaver St. to Hamilton Ave., and then south on George St.

The runners from the 5K will proceed east on Arch St and turn into the Park at the centerfield gate, while the 10K participants proceed east on North, north on Queen St, west on Arch and back out onto George St., where they will do another loop around the course.

The 10K runners will enter the Park via the centerfield gate as did the 5K runners.

Intersections along the race route will be closed temporarily as the race passes by. Motorists should expect delays (and in some cases long delays) and use alternate routes when possible.

Traffic along N. George St. from Phila to Hamilton Ave. and Beaver St. from Hamilton to College will experience the longest delays and should be avoided until the conclusion of the race which should be @ 9:45AM. As usual, motorists are asked to use caution during this event.

Motorists are asked to use caution during this time and expect possible delays.