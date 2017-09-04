× Son of Alabama assistant football coach dies in Maryland

COLUMBIA, Md. — The son of Alabama assistant football coach Mike Locksley was killed over the weekend.

Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban gave his condolences to the Locksley family during a press conference Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike, (his wife) Ms. Kia and the entire Locksley family over this tragedy,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. “We’ll do everything we can to support Mike and his family in this time of tragedy.”

Howard County Police say they found 25-year-old Meiko Anthony Locksley around 10:30 p.m. Sunday just outside of his home in the 5500 block of Harper’s Road suffering from gunshot wounds.

Locksley was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma, where he died overnight.

A neighbor told ABC2 she heard what sounded like a firecracker through her open window. She went outside to see Locksley lying on the sidewalk, bleeding with his head in the grass.

According to police, multiple people called 911 reporting they heard a single gunshot outside of Locksley’s home.

No additional information has been released about the suspect at this time.

Mike Locksley serves as both a wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator. He’s served as an assistant at University of Maryland.