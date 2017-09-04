Warmer and dry for Labor Day before rain chances and cooler readings return

WARMER FOR LABOR DAY: Conditions continue to improve for Labor Day. The unofficial end to summer feels quite summery, in fact, after a cool start. Readings begin in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Skies remain partly cloudy through the afternoon. It’s much warmer too, with temperatures rebounding into the lower to middle 80s. The humidity is up a bit, especially compared to the last several days. Through the overnight period, skies remain partly cloudy. Lows fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s, making for a milder night.

UNSETTLED THROUGH MIDWEEK: Back to work and back to school brings more warmth. Tuesday temperatures are back into the 80s under partly cloudy skies. The next cold front approaches, and brings the risk for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, with damaging winds and hail the primary threats. It remains humid. The front slows down and stalls into Wednesday. This means Wednesday is unsettled, with the chance for showers. Readings only reach the middle to upper 60s with the clouds and showers in place. The humidity is down a bit. There’s a chance for a few showers Thursday. Skies are partly sunny. Readings are in the lower 70s. Humidity levels are more comfortable.

ANOTHER COOL BURST: Cooler air and sunny conditions remain in place for the weekend. Friday skies are still partly sunny, and temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. The rest of the weekend features plenty of sunshine. Saturday features plenty of wall to wall sunshine. Temperatures creep into the lower 70s. Sunday could bring some afternoon clouds, but there’s still plenty of sun. Readings are back into the 70s.

Have a great Labor Day!