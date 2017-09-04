× Woman cited for harassment, disorderly conduct following verbal dispute

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 48-year-old woman has been cited for harassment and disorderly conduct following a verbal dispute in August.

On the morning of August 18, a woman called dispatch after she observed her neighbor, who was sitting in a wheel chair at the front door, in distress.

According to the release, the caller’s further investigation into the incident resulted in a verbal dispute between her and the neighbor’s caretaker.

Police responded to the residence in the 800 block of South Albemarle Steet around 8:44 a.m. and checked on the welfare of the female in the wheel chair, who is 94 years old, the release states.

Police say she was transported to a local hospital as she required additional medical evaluation.