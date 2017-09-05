× Baltimore Police looking for 2 men accused of rape

BALTIMORE, MD– Baltimore police are looking for two men accused of rape on September 1, 2017.

According to BPD, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on the 200 block of S. Eaton Street near the 3700 block of Claremont Street a rape was reported.

Detectives are looking for the two men accused of rape. Police say one of the suspects is a Hispanic man in his 20’s, around 6 feet tall, has close cut black hair, and a tattoo on his upper left arm.

The second suspect is also a Hispanic man in his 20’s, around 5’7″ tall, and has longer bushy black hair that is tapered on the sides.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to call detectives with the Sex Offense unit at 410-396-2076.