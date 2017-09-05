× Beavertown man facing charges after getting caught mid-burglary, leading police on chase

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Beavertown man is facing charges after being caught in the midst of a burglary and leading police on a chase.

Christopher Land, 40, is facing burglary, aggravated assault, and fleeing or attempting to elude among other related charges for the incident.

On September 4 around 12:45 a.m., police received a call that a suspected burglary was taking place at a business in the 7900 block of Grayson Road.

Police arrived in the area and found an open gate at the Trevdan Building Supply Company.

As police checked the property on foot, a vehicle sped off the property and nearly struck one of the patrol officers.

The vehicle was a Ford Ranger pickup truck that was loaded with stolen items from Trevdan.

A pursuit was initiated by police who found that the vehicle had been listed as stolen out of York County.

Police pursued the truck into the City of Harrisburg, when the suspect vehicle abruptly stopped near 7th and Emerald Streets while causing a minor collision with one of the pursuing patrol cars.

Land was immediately taken into custody, and taken to Dauphin County Judicial Center for processing.