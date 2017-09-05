× Buckskins, Golden Mules Team Up to White Out Hunger

Food Drive at 9/8 Football Game Benefits CVCCS

LANCASTER, Pa – Two local high schools, Conestoga Valley and Solanco, will face each other this

year while coming together to support a good cause. The two schools will partner in a White Out

Hunger event to support local food banks.

This will be the fourth event of its kind for CV, and its first year partnering with Solanco for it. The

schools are encouraging fans to bring two donations to the game on Friday, September 8, 2017 at

Conestoga Valley High School that benefit both the Conestoga Valley Christian Community

Services (CVCCS) and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. Kickoff is at 7

p.m.

Fans who bring TWO (2) nonperishable food items will receive a free white t-shirt with their team’s

logos and colors (red for CV and black for Solanco) AND $1 off admission to the game. Monetary

donations are also accepted. The t-shirts are courtesy of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Misty Sparky,

Rohrer’s One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, Unitz1, Paul Risk Construction and The Fireside

Tavern.

The food banks recommend donations of canned fruit and vegetables, pancake mix, cereal, jars of

peanut butter and canned pastas.

Conestoga Valley’s girls’ soccer team has again volunteered to collect the food and distribute tshirts.

SOURCE: Conestoga Valley Press Release