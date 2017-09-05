Buckskins, Golden Mules Team Up to White Out Hunger
Food Drive at 9/8 Football Game Benefits CVCCS
LANCASTER, Pa – Two local high schools, Conestoga Valley and Solanco, will face each other this
year while coming together to support a good cause. The two schools will partner in a White Out
Hunger event to support local food banks.
This will be the fourth event of its kind for CV, and its first year partnering with Solanco for it. The
schools are encouraging fans to bring two donations to the game on Friday, September 8, 2017 at
Conestoga Valley High School that benefit both the Conestoga Valley Christian Community
Services (CVCCS) and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. Kickoff is at 7
p.m.
Fans who bring TWO (2) nonperishable food items will receive a free white t-shirt with their team’s
logos and colors (red for CV and black for Solanco) AND $1 off admission to the game. Monetary
donations are also accepted. The t-shirts are courtesy of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Misty Sparky,
Rohrer’s One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, Unitz1, Paul Risk Construction and The Fireside
Tavern.
The food banks recommend donations of canned fruit and vegetables, pancake mix, cereal, jars of
peanut butter and canned pastas.
Conestoga Valley’s girls’ soccer team has again volunteered to collect the food and distribute tshirts.
SOURCE: Conestoga Valley Press Release