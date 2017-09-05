× Carlisle man charged with stealing items from garage, selling them

CARLISLE — A 46-year-old Carlisle man has been charged with criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after allegedly allegedly stealing items from a storage unit and selling them without the owner’s consent, according to Carlisle police.

Josh Cuff was determined to be the suspect after police investigated a reported theft from a storage garage in the area of W. Locust Avenue and N. West Street on August 27.

Among the items reported stolen were four tires and a power tool. Those items, which had an estimated value of about $1,300, were later recovered, police say