× Cumberland County man recovering after accidentally shooting himself

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the area of his shoulder.

On Sunday, September 3 around 2:50 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Douglas Drive in North Middleton Township for a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a 25-year-old male accidentally shot himself in the shoulder area.

He was transported by Cumberland-Goodwill EMS to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he remains recovering from the wound.

The man told police that he thought his pistol was unloaded at the time of the incident.