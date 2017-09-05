Ephrata Police ask “local prankster” to refrain from placing balloons on grates, similar to the movie “It”

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Ephrata Police are requesting that a “local prankster” not place balloons on grates, similar to a movie that is coming to theaters in two days.

Ephrata Police posted this on their Facebook page:

It reads:

A certain movie is coming to theaters in two days, and a local prankster took it upon themselves to promote the movie……………we give points for creativity, however we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again. If you’re not sure what we’re talking about, search “It” and watch the preview, but we suggest watching the preview with a friend or coworker with all the lights on and the sound down low 😀

“It” will debut in theaters this Friday, September 8.