× FEMA offers tips for natural disasters for National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month.

As families are continuing to clean up the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, first responders want to make sure that citizens are prepared for a natural disaster.

According to FEMA, you and your family should be prepared for a variety of disasters including weather events like flooding, landslides, wildfires, tornadoes, extreme heat, and extreme cold. There are other possibilities for disaster too, that could be devastating if you aren’t prepared. Those incidents can include bio terrorism, pandemic, cyber security, and long-term power outages.

FEMA has a checklist of supplies they recommend for you to put in your family’s emergency supply kit. Some of those supplies include flashlights with extra batteries, matches, a power pack to charge your phone, a dust mask and gloves, a tool bag to turn off utilities, and a bucket with a lid to keep items from getting wet.

FEMA recommends following 4 steps to plan ahead and prepare well in advance for a disaster.

Step 1: Put together a plan by discussing these 4 questions with your family, friends, or household to start your emergency plan. How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?

What is my shelter plan?

What is my evacuation route?

What is my family/household communication plan? Step 2: Consider specific needs in your household. Different ages of members within your household

Responsibilities for assisting others

Locations frequented

Dietary needs

Medical needs including prescriptions and equipment

Disabilities or access and functional needs including devices and equipment

Languages spoken

Cultural and religious considerations

Pets or service animals

Households with school-aged children Step 3: Fill out a family emergency plan Download and fill out a family emergency plan or use them as a guide to create your own. Emergency Plan for Parents (PDF) Step 4: Practice the plan with your family/household

Emergency officials also recommend making extra plans if you have elderly loved ones or pets in your home.

For resources you can use to make checklists with your family, click here.