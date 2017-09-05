× ‘Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief’ to air on FOX September 12

LOS ANGELES — George Clooney, Jaime Foxx, Beyoncé, Julia Roberts and Oprah Winfrey are among the celebrities scheduled to participate in a one-hour telethon to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief will air on FOX and other networks on Tuesday, September 12 from 8-9 p.m. Eastern. It will also be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Organized by Houston rapper Bun B and SB Projects founder Scooter Braun, the special will be based in Los Angeles, with stages in New York, Nashville and San Antonio, where country music icon George Strait will give a special performance from his benefit concert.

Hand in Hand will bring the country together to raise funds, spirits and help rebuild Texas in the wake of this unprecedented devastation. Proceeds from the telethon will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief USA.

The broadcast will feature appearances, performances, taped tributes and messages from some of the nation’s biggest stars, including Clooney, Foxx, Roberts, Oprah, Beyoncé, Karlie Kloss, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Norah O’Donnell, Dennis Quaid, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Blake Shelton, Strait, Barbra Streisand, and Reese Witherspoon. More celebrity appearances are expected to be announced.

Strait, a Country Music Hall of Fame member who is leading the country music world in these efforts, will perform directly from his benefit concert at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre.

Phone lines, text messaging, and digital donations will be open at the beginning of the show and will conclude one-hour after the show ends. For more information, updates and a link to donate, please visit www.HandInHand2017.com.