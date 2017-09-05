Have a power outage? Here’s a list of electric utility companies you can contact

Power outages have affected thousands of residents across the state.

Here’s a list of electric utility companies you can contact:

PPL:

1-800-342-5775

https://omap.prod.pplweb.com/omap

PECO:

1-800-841-4141

https://www.peco.com/_layouts/peco/OutageMap.aspx

Met-Ed/FirstEnergy:

1-888-544-4877

http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html

Adams Electric Cooperative:

1-800-726-2324 

https://ebill.adamsec.com/mapviewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map

 