Have a power outage? Here’s a list of electric utility companies you can contact
Power outages have affected thousands of residents across the state.
Here’s a list of electric utility companies you can contact:
PPL:
1-800-342-5775
https://omap.prod.pplweb.com/omap
PECO:
1-800-841-4141
https://www.peco.com/_layouts/peco/OutageMap.aspx
Met-Ed/FirstEnergy:
1-888-544-4877
http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html
Adams Electric Cooperative:
https://ebill.adamsec.com/mapviewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map