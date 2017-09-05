Here’s where to see the Budweiser Clydesdales while they’re in Central PA
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales began a week-long tour of Central Pennsylvania with a parade through Annville on Tuesday, and will be making stops across the midstate through Sunday.
Here’s a list of where the massive horse team will be appearing:
- Wednesday: The Clydesdales will parade through Shippensburg, starting on Orange Street near Shippensburg Beverage. The team will arrive at 3 p.m., while the parade begins at 3:45. The horses will parade through Main Street, turning around at Sheetz, and heading back to the staging area, where they will depart at 6 p.m. for a pub crawl through the town.
- Thursday: The team will parade through Mount Joy in Lancaster County. Staging will begin behind the Watering Trough at 4 p.m., with the parade to follow at 4:45. The horses will depart at 7 p.m. for a pub crawl through town.
- Friday & Saturday: The Clydesdales will appear at Hollywood Casino in Grantville, Dauphin County from 5-7:30 p.m. The horses will parade around the track prior to the beginning of the evening’s races and will stage on the apron for photos both nights.
- Sunday: The team will be at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster to help with the Never Forget 9/11 Salute starting at 1 p.m. The horses will stage in the parking lot in front of the stadium.