Lancaster County rescue organization returns from Texas with 17 dogs displaced by Harvey

REINHOLDS, Lancaster County — Members of the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue and four volunteers recently returned from a trip to Texas with 17 dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey, according to a press release issued by the organization

“It’s very important to understand that the dogs we transported were in shelters or housed by rescue foster homes awaiting adoption prior to the storm,” said John Plummer, DVGRR Executive Director. “In doing so, we helped the groups in Texas have more space to hold storm-displaced dogs and will hopefully be able to re-unite them with their owners.”

DVGRR traveled to Austin loaded with requested supplies, including a critically needed microchip reader. Other items included collars, leashes, and crates plus medications.

“We sent an email and posted on our Facebook page that we’d be going and asked for donations. The response before we left was overwhelming,” said Plummer. “Additionally, we donated certain medications from our own supply and Penn Veterinary Supply stopped by with 10 cartons the night before we left.”

The 17 dogs now at DVGRR’s Golden Gateway campus will undergo veterinary exams and behavior assessments before being released for adoption. Those interested in adopting should complete an adoptions questionnaire that can be found online at www.dvgrr.org.