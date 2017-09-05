× Man charged after allegedly assaulting female in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 33-year-old man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a female at a residence in Carlisle.

An officer from the Carlisle Police Department responded to the 600 block of North West Street around 3:22 a.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic incident. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told the officer that Freddy Knight-Wilson assaulted her after police left her residence from a previous incident.

Documents say Knight-Wilson attempted to urinate on the victim before she was assaulted. He then straddled the victim and allegedly strangled her with both hands, the criminal complaint adds. Police say Knight-Wilson then punched her in the head and face with a closed fist.

Knight-Wilson was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison. He is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.