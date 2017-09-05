× Man faces terroristic threats, simple assault charges following domestic incident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 23-year-old man faces charges stemming from a domestic incident.

Carlisle Police responded to the 400 block of North Pitt Street on Sunday. Police say Michael Burch threatened to tie up and urinate on the victim. Burch also indicated that he was going to torture the victim for days and stated that he was going to injure himself and frame the victim, the release states.

According to police, Burch poked the victim in the forehead while making the threats.

He is charged with terroristic threats and simple assault and harassment.

Burch was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police and brought to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment, the release adds.