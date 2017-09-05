Olivia’s cooks up Chicken Stuffed Cabbage Rolls w sweet & sour sauce

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/
Chicken stuffed cabbage rolls w sweet & sour sauce
Golabki (polish)
1 lb ground chicken (or turkey may be used)
1 medium onion cleaned and chopped
2 celery stalks cleaned and chopped
1 carrot cleaned and chopped
1-2 large heads of Savoy cabbage
1 cup wild rice
1 1/2 tbsp freshly chopped garlic
1/2 cup chopped Kale
1/2 cup portabella mushrooms to add earthy notes
1/2 tsp sea salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
Pinch fresh rosemary
Mix all ingredients together in large bowl except for the cabbage . Set aside. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1 tsp of sea salt. Remove core from cabbage heads. Place the cabbage in boiling water core side placed down. Carefully remove outer leaves as soon as they begin to soften. Set aside.
Spoon the meat & rice mixture into the center of the cooled cabbage leaves. Carefully roll, bringing in the sides first and then rolling front to back. Place in baking pan, keeping them tight together to prevent unrolling. Add chicken stock, cover and bake & 350*F until internal temp is 160*F. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
El Diablo
Black currant liquor
Jose Quervo Silver tequila
Ginger beer
Simple syrup
Limes
Fresh ginger
Muddle ginger, limes, & simple syrup together. Add ice. Add black currant liquor, & tequila, shake. Top w ginger beer. Enjoy!
Black currant cosmo
Orange vodka
Cointreau
Black currant liquor
Splash oj
Splash cranberry
Fresh squeezed oranges & limes
Vigorously Shake all ingredients over ice.
Strain, enjoy!