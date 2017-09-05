Olivia’s cooks up Chicken Stuffed Cabbage Rolls w sweet & sour sauce

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

Chicken stuffed cabbage rolls w sweet & sour sauce

Golabki (polish)

1 lb ground chicken (or turkey may be used)

1 medium onion cleaned and chopped

2 celery stalks cleaned and chopped

1 carrot cleaned and chopped

1-2 large heads of Savoy cabbage

1 cup wild rice

1 1/2 tbsp freshly chopped garlic

1/2 cup chopped Kale

1/2 cup portabella mushrooms to add earthy notes

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Pinch fresh rosemary

Mix all ingredients together in large bowl except for the cabbage . Set aside. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1 tsp of sea salt. Remove core from cabbage heads. Place the cabbage in boiling water core side placed down. Carefully remove outer leaves as soon as they begin to soften. Set aside.

Spoon the meat & rice mixture into the center of the cooled cabbage leaves. Carefully roll, bringing in the sides first and then rolling front to back. Place in baking pan, keeping them tight together to prevent unrolling. Add chicken stock, cover and bake & 350*F until internal temp is 160*F. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

El Diablo

Black currant liquor

Jose Quervo Silver tequila

Ginger beer

Simple syrup

Limes

Fresh ginger

Muddle ginger, limes, & simple syrup together. Add ice. Add black currant liquor, & tequila, shake. Top w ginger beer. Enjoy!

Black currant cosmo

Orange vodka

Cointreau

Black currant liquor

Splash oj

Splash cranberry

Fresh squeezed oranges & limes

Vigorously Shake all ingredients over ice.

Strain, enjoy!