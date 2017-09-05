× Penn State files paperwork to sue Sandusky’s former charity, The Second Mile

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Penn State University filed paperwork last Friday that seems to indicate an intention to sue the defunct charity founded by Jerry Sandusky, the former asst. football coach and convicted child rapist. The writ of summons is for The Second Mile and its former executive director, Jack Raykovitz. The specifics of the potential lawsuit are not spelled out.

The Second Mile has been dissolved and its assets turned over to the state Attorney General’s Office. The tax exempt charity was formed in 1977 to operate a home for foster children and was headquartered in Bellefonte, Pa. It grew into a statewide organization to help develop positive life skills and self-esteem for youth.

Penn State Senior Director of the Office of Strategic Communications News and Media Relations Lisa Powers issued the following statement:

“The University filed the writ against the Second Mile in order to preserve its rights to pursue claims against it. We have no further comment at this time.”

Sandusky was found guilty in 2012 of dozens of charges related to the sexual abuse of dozens of children over a period of at least 15 years. He was sentenced to serve at least 30 years in prison.