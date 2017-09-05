× Pennsylvania politicians react to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA

HARRISBURG — Numerous Pennsylvania politicians are reacting to the Trump administration’s decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — a program that had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

Sen. Bob Casey Jr. posted his response on Twitter.

The ‘Dreamers’ are young people who have lived in our country since they were children. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) September 5, 2017

They have been law-abiding residents who have learned English, paid taxes and secured jobs that support themselves and their families. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) September 5, 2017

Our government promised them that they would be protected if they came forward and now President Trump is breaking that promise. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) September 5, 2017

President Trump’s action today is an insult to America and our values. It is unjust, immoral and without regard for basic fairness. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) September 5, 2017

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker tweeted his support for the decision.

I agree with @POTUS that there should be a legislative solution instead of a DHS directive that was never intended to be a permanent fix. — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) September 5, 2017

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released a statement ahead of the Trump administration’s official announcement:

“America has always been a land of opportunity for immigrants dreaming of a better life for themselves and their children. Five years ago, America made a promise to young immigrants who arrived as children and grew up in our communities.

“We have a moral obligation to uphold that promise, and I urge members of the U.S. Congress to act swiftly to protect hundreds of thousands of families.

“Beyond the moral obligation, taking action against immigrants who arrived as children and are now valuable members of our society could have a devastating effect on the economy. Eliminating DACA is estimated to have a $323 million negative impact on Pennsylvania alone.

“America cannot afford to turn our backs on dreamers who are making our nation stronger.”

Congressman Lou Barletta issued a statement in support of the move.

“I commend President Trump for placing a deadline on ending DACA and recognizing that decisions regarding immigration in this country rest with Congress, not the executive branch. When President Obama illegally granted amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, he improperly created more competition for American workers and legal immigrants who are already finding it difficult to get work. American citizens, or people who have come to the United States legally, should not have to suffer from others butting in line after they have broken the law to enter this country. Today, by putting such decisions back in the hands of Congress, President Trump is putting America first and making it clear that no president has the authority to create immigration law.

America is a proud nation of hard-working citizens and legal immigrants. Today’s announcement is a victory for the forgotten American worker and legal immigrants who followed the rule of law to become part of our nation. Too often in the debate about illegal immigration, the media and politicians focus on the person who came to this country illegally. No one talks about the American worker and legal immigrant whose wages are depressed and jobs are threatened by illegal immigration. I am proud to stand with those hard-working individuals and their families.

On this issue, I have been clear: We cannot have a conversation about those who are in our country illegally before we stop the flow of illegal immigration. We are dealing with this problem today because Congress has failed to enforce our laws and secure our borders. By putting the debate our fixing our broken immigration system into the hands of Congress, where it belongs, President Trump is giving the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate the chance to put the forgotten American first. The American people deserve to know that their government is serious about defending their security and protecting their jobs. Our country cannot afford for Congress to fail on this issue again.”

State Senator Daylin Leach (D-Montgomery/Delaware)

“The President’s famous lack of heart has never been more obvious, as he plans to serve the fever dreams of his anti-immigrant Republican supporters despite the well-publicized human horror he will unleash by ending DACA. Perhaps we should speak in terms Trump can understand: deporting 750,000 parents, friends, and neighbors will drastically disrupt the American economy. They pay mortgages to banks, tuition to schools, and taxes to governments. They are employers, employees, and volunteers. They spend money in American stores to raise their American children. When they are forcibly removed from this country, every American will suffer the economic consequences.”