Pennsylvania slot machine revenue in August reports marginal drop from last year

HARRISBURG — Slot machine revenue at Pennsylvania casinos in August recorded a slight drop from last year, but the difference is only $750,000, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

According to the Gaming Control Board’s report, the combined gross revenue generated by slot machines at the state’s 12 casinos was $193,190,478. That’s down 0.4 percent from the August 2016 total of $193,949,367.

At Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse in Grantville, slot machine revenue dropped 3.6 percent from August of last year. Last month’s total gross revenue was $16,349,109.96, the Gaming Control Board’s report said.