Rainy Wednesday, cool and gorgeous weekend

COOL AND GLOOMY WEDNESDAY: Showers are likely for a good portion of Wednesday, especially for our eastern counties, going throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Highs out east don’t leave the 60s, where we may see a few low 70s out west with some late afternoon sunshine. Keep the umbrella for work either way with a light north wind.

CLEARING OUT FOR THE WEEKEND: Winds stay out of the north for the majority of the next several days, keeping temperatures feeling VERY comfortable and humidity levels lower than we’ve felt the past few months. Bottom line, get out and enjoy the weekend! A shower or two are possible Thursday, but the entire weekend looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies, a light wind and highs topping out around 70.

EYEING IRMA IN THE 7-DAY: This is likely to change, but based on the current guidance by a couple of models, we could see some rain and heavy cloud cover left over from Hurricane Irma by next Tuesday. This would just be moderate-to-occasionally-heavy rain, nothing too crazy with the current forecast. Off-and-on showers would be it with current guidance. Stay tuned for updating paths, as this is way too far in advance for the track of a hurricane.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long