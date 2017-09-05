× Route 422 to close at noon today as safety precaution due to sinkhole

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– All lanes of Route 422 will close today, September 5, at noon as a safety precaution due to the expansion of a nearby sinkhole.

The sinkhole has created cracks in the pavement of Route 422 eastbound, and is threatening the stability of the highway.

A signed detour will direct eastbound motorists on Route 422 by way of Route 117, Route 322, and Route 934. Westbound motorists on Route 422 will be detoured by way of Route 934, Route 322, and Route 117.

There is a depression in the parking lot adjacent to the highway that is about 45 feet in diameter, which extends into the shoulder and eastbound lane of Route 422. The sinkhole appears to be growing in size. Two openings in the parking lot pavement appeared last week, and additional cracking of the roadway pavement has extended further to the north. The road condition is being monitored by PennDOT, and with a forecast of heavy rain arriving this afternoon, it is necessary to close Route 422 completely to all traffic in this area to reduce the risk of safety to motorists.

PennDOT has been evaluating options to address the sinkhole and its undermining of Route 422. An emergency contract will be prepared and a contractor in place this week. The contractor will excavate the sinkhole, make repairs, and reopen the highway. The repair will also involve the excavating the highway for a distance of about 200 feet, from just east of the previous repair made in 2014 located near the west driveway entrance to the bowling center, to the driveway for the Pennsylvania Credit Union. The goal is to finish the repair and reopen Route 422 to traffic by Thanksgiving, if not sooner.