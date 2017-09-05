× Shippensburg man facing charges after early morning DUI crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg man is facing DUI, hit-and-run, and reckless driving charges after an incident early Tuesday morning.

Gryphon Lucas, 21, is facing DUI, hit-and-run, reckless driving, and driving without a license among other charges.

On September 5 around 3:00 a.m., Lucas was operating a 1996 Ford Explorer and traveling east in the 300 block of W. King St. when he veered off the road and went up on the sidewalk.

Lucas struck multiple signs, snapped a telephone pole from its base and continued over Morris Street up onto another sidewalk and struck a light pole, causing it to crash into the roadway.

Lucas also crashed his vehicle into two parked vehicles.

Witnesses told police that Lucas fled the Explorer on foot and police captured him about a half block away from the accident on Neff Avenue.

Lucas was arrested and transported to Chambersburg Hospital for treatment and alcohol testing.