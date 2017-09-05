× State Dept. of Agriculture says to discard heavy cream bought at Oregon Dairy in Lancaster County

LANCASTER — Consumers who purchased heavy cream with a sell-by date of September 7 from Oregon Dairy in Lancaster County should immediately discard it, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Tests completed during routine sampling indicated that the heavy cream was not properly pasteurized, the department said in a press release.

No illnesses have been attributed to the product, but anyone who consumed the cream should consult their physician if they become sick.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture encourages, protects and promotes agriculture and related industries throughout the commonwealth while providing consumer protection through inspection services that impact the health and financial security of Pennsylvania’s citizens.