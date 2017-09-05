× Stroke drill helps people recognize symptoms

YORK, Pa. – Wellspan Health held a drill to help people recognize the symptoms of a stroke. White Rose Ambulance employees and medical simulation actors gave participants an up-close look at possible stroke symptoms, and explained the necessary medical response. The drill also commemorated Wellspan York Hospital’s achieving the highest possible level of stroke certification.

“The minute a patient arrives in the emergency department they’re connected with one of our stroke neurologists who can evaluate that patient and decide at that moment whether they’re eligible for this treatment,” said Lori Clark, President of Neurosciences. “They’re getting that treatment much quicker than they have in the past.”

Less than 3% of hospitals across the country have the comprehensive stroke center designation. Stroke symptoms include slurred speech, drooping in the face and limb weakness.