Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon, warm and humid too

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY: Back to work and back to school brings more warmth. Tuesday begins milder, and a bit more humid too. There could also be some hazy spots along with some clouds, especially west. Afternoon temperatures are back into the 80s for many under partly sunny skies. The next cold front approaches, and brings the risk for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Isolated showers are possible starting around mid-afternoon, and then they become more organized later during the afternoon and into the early evening. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, with damaging winds and hail the primary threats. It remains humid. A few showers remain through the night once the thunderstorm activity fades. Expect lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s.

UNSETTLED THROUGH MIDWEEK: The front slows down and stalls into Wednesday. This means Wednesday is unsettled, with the chance for showers. Readings only reach the middle to upper 60s with the clouds and showers in place. Some sun breaking out west could get some to 70 degrees, but either way it’s a noticeably cooler day. The humidity is down a bit too, especially during the afternoon. There’s a chance for a few showers Thursday as cooler air settles over top of the region. Skies are partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Readings are in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Humidity levels are more comfortable.

ANOTHER COOL BURST FOR THE WEEKEND: Cooler air and sunny conditions are in place for the weekend. Friday skies are partly sunny, and temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The rest of the weekend features plenty of sunshine. Saturday features plenty of wall to wall sunshine, in fact. Temperatures creep hover near 70 degrees during the afternoon. Sunday is a repeat when it comes to abundant sun. It’s just slightly milder. Readings are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday skies are partly cloudy, and it’s even milder. Readings reach the lower to middle 70s. The humidity creeps up a touch.

Have a great Tuesday!