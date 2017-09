× UGI Utilities raises more than $3,200 for Harvey relief efforts

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A number of Pennsylvania-based companies have stepped up and raised money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

UGI Utilities joined them — thanks to a company-wide Jeans Day that took place last week.

Employees who donated $5 or more were allowed to wear jeans to work, the UGI release states.

UGI raised more than $3,200. The money benefited American Red Cross disaster assistance in Texas and the Gulf Coast.