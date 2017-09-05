York County Food Bank collects donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY,Pa. -- York County Food Bank is collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims on Tuesday and Wednesday at their distribution center on W. Princess Street.

The food back is collecting non-perishable food items and bottled water. They are teaming up with Bailey Coach who will transport the donations to Texas later this week.

To donate, drop donations off at 254 W. Princess St. from 7:30-3 p.m. on Tuesday or 7:30-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The food bank says to specify that you wish to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.