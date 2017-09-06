× A fair amount of clouds, a spotty shower and cool readings for Thursday

SLOWLY IMPROVING

Keep the umbrella handy. Showers are still possible through evening. They are expected to be spotty. A jacket is a must. Temperatures are chilly in the 60s but falling quickly to the 50s. Overnight, a lingering shower can’t be ruled out. Cloudy skies break by morning. Cooler air in the upper levels brings the clouds back by midday. A shower can’t be ruled out either. Highs are chilly in the 60s to lower 70s. The humidity will drop and become more comfortable. Friday, a weak front skims the area to the north but may spit out a shower or two during the early evening. Most of the day, skies are partly sunny. Readings are still well short of average and remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

COOL WEEKEND

A great looking weekend but it begins cool. Morning lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A few afternoon clouds develop but still plenty of sunshine to keep the skies bright. Highs are well below average in the upper 60s. Expect sunny skies Sunday, and mildertemperatures in the lower 70s.



IRMA’S REMNANTS NEXT WEEK

It’s warmer yet, and still dry, with abundant sunshine Monday. However, clouds do start building late in the day. Readings manage to reach the lower and middle 70s. We are tracking remnants of Hurricane “Irma” for Tuesday and Wednesday. A couple of wet days are in store for us. The gray, damp conditions keeps temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. We are drier late week.



Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist