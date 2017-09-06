× Carlisle man accused of threatening to tie up, torture and urinate on victim

CARLISLE — A Carlisle man is facing several charges stemming from a domestic incident Sunday morning on the 400 block of N. Pitt Street.

Michael Burch, 23, allegedly threatened to tie up a victim, urinate on her, and “torment (the victim) for days,” according to Carlisle police. He allegedly poked the victim in the forehead with his finger as he made the threats.

Burch is also accused of threatening to injure himself.

The victim called police after Burch left the residence at 11:30 a.m., police say.

Burch is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment, according to a criminal complaint.