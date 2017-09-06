× Chambersburg Police discover two dead bodies during welfare check

CHAMBERSBBURG, Pa. — During a welfare check Wednesday night, Chambersburg Police discovered two dead bodies, currently believed to be a murder-suicide, according to a release.

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, Chambersburg Police were called to North Federal Street in Chambersburg to check on the residents of a single-family home. During this check, they discovered two individuals dead in the home, and the coroner was called to the scene, according to police.

Police say that the public is not in any danger, and that the incident was isolated to the individuals at the scene.

The names of the victims and their manner of death have not been released at this time.