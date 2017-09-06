× City of Lancaster asks residents to report downed trees

LANCASTER — In the aftermath of Tuesday’s storm, the City of Lancaster is asking residents and property owners to contact the Streets Bureau (717-291-4735) to report any fallen trees that are blocking sidewalks or streets, so the trees can be added to the city’s work list.

If a tree located along a city street has fallen into the street, the city will remove it, according to Department of Public Works director Charlotte Katzenmoyer. But if there are downed wires, city work crews must wait for PPL to clear the wires before they begin removing the tree.

Trees located in yards are the responsibility of the homeowner to remove, the city says. Residents should seek a qualified tree service to remove trees, large limbs and debris.

Once the streets have been cleared, the city will help clean up other trees that may be blocking sidewalks, or have fallen on cars, the city says.

The City of Lancaster will add yard waste pickup for each quadrant of the city on Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help residents dispose of yard waste they have cleaned up themselves. Yard waste bags will be distributed to Adopt a Block sponsors who have volunteered to help distribution in their neighborhood.

Yard waste bags are also available for free at City Hall (120 N. Duke St.), the treasury office at the Police Station (39 W. Chestnut St.) and the Streets Bureau (515 N. Franklin St.)

Residents are reminded to contact their property insurance representative to report property and sidewalk damage from fallen trees. Residents are also reminded that they can help relieve localized flooding on their streets by using a rake to remove debris clogging the tops of catch basin inlets.