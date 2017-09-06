× Columbia man accused of slamming victim’s head into steering wheel while she was driving

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old man is accused of slamming a female’s head into the steering wheel while she was driving.

West Hempfield Police say Kyle States, of Columbia, poked at the victim’s face and while she was trying to defend herself, he grabbed her head by the hair before repeatedly slamming it into the steering wheel. The incident occurred while she was driving in the area of Route 30 and Prospect Road on August 21, according to the release.

Once the vehicle reached a traffic light, the victim grabbed the keys to her vehicle and ran away, police say.

The release says she had dried blood on one of her ears.

States faces one count of simple assault and three additional charges.