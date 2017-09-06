Cooler and dreary Wednesday with periods of showers

UNSETTLED THROUGH MIDWEEK: Tuesday’s cold front slows down and stalls into Wednesday. This means Wednesday is unsettled, with the chance for showers. Some showers begin the morning, with readings in the upper 50s to middle 60s. There are hazy and foggy spots too. Clouds and showers remain through most of the day, with readings only reaching the middle to upper 60s. The humidity is down a bit too, especially during the afternoon. The overnight period gradually dries, but there’s still some lingering clouds by daybreak. Overnight lows fall into the 50s. There’s a chance for a few showers Thursday as cooler air settles over top of the region. Skies are mostly cloudy. Readings are in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Humidity levels are more comfortable by this point.

ANOTHER COOL BURST FOR THE WEEKEND: Cooler air and sunny conditions remain in place for the weekend. Friday skies are still partly sunny, and temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The rest of the weekend features plenty of sunshine. Saturday features a few afternoon clouds at best. Temperatures creep into the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday is a repeat when it comes to abundant sun. It’s just slightly milder. Readings are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WATCHING IRMA REMNANTS NEXT WEEK: Monday skies start sunny, then clouds increase. It’s even milder too. Readings reach the lower 70s. The humidity creeps up a touch. Tuesday brings the chance for showers as leftover moisture from Irma POTENTIALLY heads this way. It will be a shadow of its current self by that point in the game, so we can expect a damp one, and a little bit of wind perhaps. Temperatures will be a bit cooler due to the clouds and shower chances depending on how this pans out. Stay tuned, however! Nothing is set in stone, and there could still be critical changes in the next few days!

Have a great Wednesday!