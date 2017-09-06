× Denver man convicted of exposing himself to a child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man was convicted of exposing himself to a 9-year-old boy in 2014 and 2015.

Lewis Martin, 62, was convicted of misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and corruption of minors, which is his second such conviction in the past decade.

During the trial, evidence was presented that Martin exposed himself multiple times to the boy in 2014 and 2015 at Martin’s home on Gehman School Road.

Martin had only been off probation for two weeks for his prior conviction of indecent exposure when the recent crimes occurred.

Martin has been at Lancaster County Prison since his arrest last year, and a sentence will be ordered after a background check is completed in a couple months.