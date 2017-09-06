× Emergency crews remove vehicle from creek in Lower Swatara Township

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Police and emergency crews responded to the scene of a traffic accident involving a vehicle in a creek in the area of Fulling Mill Road this morning.

Lower Swatara Township Police believe the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical condition, causing the accident. The driver was found unconscious, rescued by medical personnel, and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was later removed from the creek, police say.