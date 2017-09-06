× Fall is coming, all right: Auntie Anne’s says it will offer Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets

LANCASTER — In a sure sign that autumn is almost upon us, Auntie Anne’s, the Lancaster County-based soft pretzel franchise, announced it is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spiced Pretzel Nuggets for a limited time.

Fans of pumpkin-spiced everything can look for the nuggets starting September 11.

Freshly baked from Auntie Anne’s special dough and topped with a seasonal blend of spices, the pretzel nuggets pair perfectly with Auntie Anne’s Light Cream Cheese or Sweet Glaze dips, the company said in its announcement.

“Fall means football, foliage, and, of course, Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets,” said Carol Pasquariello, vice president of marketing for Auntie Anne’s. “We’re excited to celebrate the season by bringing back this iconic product. Like the fall, these nuggets will be gone before you know it, so be sure to grab some while you can.”

Customers who purchase Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets can earn points towards the redemption of free pretzels and other Auntie Anne’s items through the My Pretzel Perks app, available for iPhones and Android phones. Members also receive free pretzels on their birthday, exclusive offers, and information about fresh, new products.

Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets will be available at Auntie Anne’s locations nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.89, while supplies last.