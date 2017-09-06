× Investigation underway into unruly student who spat and attempted to bite teachers at Yellow Breeches Educational Center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident between an unruly juvenile student and teachers at Yellow Breeches Educational Center.

On September 5 around 8:50 a.m., police responded to Yellow Breeches Educational Center in West Pennsboro Township for a report of an unruly student.

Upon arrival, police found that a student at Yellow Breeches Educational Center became angry at disciplinary action taken by staff members, and the student became combative and fell to the ground.

Staff attempted to subdue the student, at which time he spit at staff members and attempted to bite them.

No was injured in the incident, and charges are pending as the investigation continues.