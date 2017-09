Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Every 40 seconds in the United States, a person suffers a stroke.

Every 4 minutes in the United States, a person dies from a stroke.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Captain Candy Blanchflower, from Susquehanna Valley EMS and Nurse Cesar Velasco, Stroke Program Clinical Coordinator at Pinnacle Health Lancaster Regional and Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Centers are stopping by the set to discuss the warning signs of a stroke and how you treat the patient.

39.962598 -76.727745