Local organizations stand up against decision to disband DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- An organization called, #PAResist, plans to occupy at least 16 local lawmakers offices on Wednesday in response to the decision to disband DACA.

“The move by Trump to end DACA can only be seen as a move towards instituting white nationalism, in a shameless attempt to further appease the white supremacists inspired by his campaign of hate to secure the presidency. There can be no confusion about the fact that this would be a direct attack on our communities, removing legal status for 800,000 immigrant youth. Anti-immigrants love to say 'get in line,' 'pay your fees,' 'follow the rules.' The DACAmented did all of that, there is no justification for putting their lives in jeopardy other than anti-immigrant hate. We will hold accountable every Congressman in Pa who doesn't stand up to denounce this act of legal terror." --Statement from Adanjesus Marin, Director of Make the Road Pennsylvania.

Here is a list of the planned locations and times #PAResist plan to visit offices:

Scott Perry: 2209 East Market Street, York, PA 17402 at 10 a.m.

Lloyd Smucker: 51 South Duke St, Suite 201, Lancaster, PA 17602 at 11 a.m.

Tom Marino: 543 Easton Turnpike, Suite 101, Lake Ariel, PA 18436 at 11 a.m.

Brian Fitzpatrick: 1717 Newtown-Langhorne Rd #400, Langhorne, PA 19047 at 12 p.m.

Charles Dent: 3900 Hamilton Boulevard, Suite 207, Allentown, PA 18103 at 12 p.m.

Glenn Thompson: 3555 Benner Pike, Bellefonte, PA 16823 at 12 p.m.

Keith Rothfus: 110 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15901 at 12 p.m.

Keith Rothfus: 6000 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 at 12 p.m.

Lou Barletta: 126 N. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17013 at 12 p.m.

Mike Kelly: 208 E Bayfront Pkwy, Erie, Pennsylvania 16507 at 12 p.m.

Patrick Meehan: 940 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064 at 12 p.m.

Ryan Costello: 840 North Park Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610 at 12 p.m.

Tim Murphy: 504 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15228 at 12 p.m.

Tom Marino: 1020 Commerce Park Drive, Suite 1A,Williamsport, PA 17701 at 12 p.m.

Pat Toomey: 228 Walnut St # 1104, Harrisburg, PA 17101 at 12:30 p.m.

Lou Barletta: 4813 Jonestown Road, Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17109 at 1:30 p.m.

Bill Schuster: 827 Water Street Indiana, PA at 3 p.m.