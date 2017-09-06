× Martin’s donates bread, rolls to Houston to help feed those in need

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Martin’s® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread tractor-trailer filled with 18,000 packages of bread and rolls left the parking lot on Potato Roll Lane in Chambersburg on Sunday morning.

The truck was heading to Houston — the company’s mission was simple: partner with an organization to help feed those in need. And Martin’s did just that.

Martin’s was able to partner with Houston’s First Baptist Church. According to the release, bread and rolls were taken to areas where volunteers could distribute it or where community members could pick up what they need.